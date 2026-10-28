Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25 on OKC vs. Dallas Tonight, Get a $60 Prediction Market Bonus

Oklahoma City visits Dallas on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60. The Thunder bring a 4-0 record into American Airlines Center to face a Mavericks team looking to build momentum at home. New users can trade on this matchup and unlock prediction market promos by completing qualifying trades. The code VIP60 is required to claim this offer, and you'll need to complete at least $25 in trades to unlock your $60 bonus.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for the Thunder-Mavericks Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet the qualification requirements. Start by depositing a minimum of $10 into your account, then complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration. Your bonus is credited regardless of whether your trades on the Oklahoma City-Dallas game settle as winners or losers, giving you flexibility to explore Kalshi's markets without pressure.

Here are the key terms to understand before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code VIP60 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days

Your $60 bonus is credited to your account after you meet the trade requirement

Bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

The bonus applies regardless of trade outcomes

Consider how this bonus applies to the Thunder-Mavericks matchup. If you trade $25 on Oklahoma City's spread or Dallas's moneyline, you'll unlock your $60 bonus whether that trade wins or loses. You could then use your bonus funds to trade on additional markets, including other sports events or real-world outcomes across politics and culture.

Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Wednesday's Game

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on Oklahoma City versus Dallas before tipoff. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code VIP60 during registration to qualify for the bonus. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like a debit card or PayPal. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Oklahoma City-Dallas game market and complete a $25 trade on any available outcome. Once your trade settles, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, you have seven days to deploy those funds across any available Kalshi markets.

Oklahoma City arrives in Dallas without Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, and Alex Caruso, while Ajay Mitchell is questionable after scoring 30 points against Phoenix. Dallas counters with Cooper Flagg's all-around excellence and will make its own lineup decisions with Kyrie Irving questionable and Dereck Lively II sidelined. The matchup offers plenty of trading angles on Kalshi as both teams navigate their respective absences.

For more insight into how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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