Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $60 on Cowboys vs. Packers Sunday Night Football

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Sunday Night Football brings the Dallas Cowboys to Green Bay for a matchup between two teams hungry for momentum. The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives you a $60 bonus when you trade just $25 on this divisional showdown. You'll need to enter code VIP60 during registration to claim this offer, which is available through Sunday, October 18. Explore prediction market promos across sports events, and this welcome offer stands out as one of the most generous available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Cowboys vs. Packers

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades on any market (including the Cowboys-Packers game), and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. Whether your trades on this Sunday night matchup win or lose, you'll unlock the full bonus amount. This means you could trade $25 on whether the Packers' passing attack outperforms the Cowboys' defense, and regardless of the outcome, you pocket the $60 reward.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during account registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

The $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trade requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Your bonus applies to any available market, including Cowboys-Packers outcome contracts

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

The Packers enter this matchup at 3-2 after dominating Chicago 31-7, with Jordan Love throwing for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas sits at 2-3 following a loss to Tampa Bay, but their offense remains potent with CeeDee Lamb leading the league with 39 catches. You could use your $60 bonus to trade on total passing yards, individual player performance, or the final score of this primetime showdown.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Cowboys vs. Packers

Getting started with your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trades on the Cowboys-Packers game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. This code is essential to unlock your bonus, so don't skip this step. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and pass Kalshi's KYC verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes and is standard across regulated trading platforms. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to deposit methods once verified. Trade on Cowboys vs. Packers: Browse Kalshi's available contracts for this Sunday night game and place trades totaling $25. You might trade on whether Green Bay's defense forces turnovers, if Dallas covers the spread, or how many passing yards Love accumulates. Receive your $60 bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus automatically credits to your account within 24 hours. Use it immediately on additional Cowboys-Packers contracts or explore other prediction markets.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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