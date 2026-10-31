Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade Miami vs. North Carolina for a $60 Bonus

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Saturday, October 31, when you trade on Miami vs. North Carolina. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This offer beats most competing prediction market promos by providing an extra $10 in bonus credit compared to standard welcome offers available elsewhere.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Miami vs. North Carolina

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades on any available markets (including the Miami vs. North Carolina matchup), and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. You must enter code VIP60 during registration to qualify, and you'll need to complete your qualifying trades within seven days of signing up. The bonus itself expires seven days after it's credited, so you'll want to use it promptly across Kalshi's available prediction markets.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Your $60 bonus is credited regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus credit expires seven days after being granted

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Let's say you deposit $10 and immediately place a $25 trade on Miami to cover the spread against North Carolina on Saturday. If your trade loses, you still unlock the full $60 bonus. If your trade wins, you've grown your account balance while also earning the bonus. Either way, you'll have $60 in bonus credit to deploy across Kalshi's sports, politics, and culture markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for the Miami vs. North Carolina Game

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Saturday's matchup between Miami and North Carolina:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make funding simple. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and place your first trade on the Miami vs. North Carolina game or any other available event. Once you complete $25 in qualifying trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, deploy it across any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Remember that your bonus credit expires seven days after being granted, so use it before it expires.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.