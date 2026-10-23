Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade Week 8 College Football, NBA and World Series

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Friday, October 23 is shaping up to be one of the best sports nights of the year, and there's no better way to capitalize on the action than by claiming a Kalshi promo code. New users can register with code SI60 to unlock a $60 trading bonus after completing just $25 in trades. The code is required to claim this offer, and you'll have the perfect opportunity to put your bonus toward trades on Duke-Virginia, the Knicks-Celtics matchup, and the World Series Game 1 between the Rays and Brewers. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but SI60 delivers more value than competing offers in the space.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Week 8 Sports

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is straightforward: deposit at least $10, complete $25 worth of trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. You can use those funds to trade on any available market, including the college football, NBA, and baseball action happening Friday night. The bonus must be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie

Minimum $10 deposit required to fund your account

$25 in qualifying trades must settle within seven days of registration

The $60 bonus is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Bonus credit expires seven days after being credited to your account

Imagine trading $25 on Duke to cover against Virginia at 7:00 PM ET. If that trade settles, your $60 bonus hits your account immediately, giving you additional capital to trade the Knicks-Celtics game at 7:00 PM ET or wait for the World Series Game 1 at 8:00 PM ET. The bonus works the same way whether your initial trades win or lose, so you're building your trading power regardless of outcomes.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Before Friday's Action

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to be ready for Friday's slate:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate the welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. Deposit enough to comfortably complete $25 in trades on Friday's games. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on Duke-Virginia, the Knicks-Celtics, or any other available event. Once you complete $25 worth of trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: With your bonus now active, trade on additional markets throughout the night, including the World Series Game 1 at 8:00 PM ET or late-night NBA action like Clippers-Lakers at 10:00 PM ET.

For a deeper dive into how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.