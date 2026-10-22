Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Unlocks a $60 Bonus When You Trade $25 on New England vs. Chicago Tonight

Thursday Night Football brings Drake Maye and the Patriots to Soldier Field to face Caleb Williams and the Bears in a matchup of two 4-2 teams looking to build momentum. New users can claim a $60 trading bonu s with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Thursday, October 22, and use those funds to trade on this prime-time showdown. Simply enter code VIP60 during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus. With prediction market promos becoming increasingly popular, this offer stands out as one of the most generous available today.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Thursday's Patriots-Bears Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 bonus that you can deploy across any available markets on the platform, including Thursday's New England versus Chicago matchup. After registering with code VIP60 and verifying your identity through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process, you'll deposit a minimum of $10 and begin trading. You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration to unlock the full $60 bonus, regardless of whether those trades settle as winners or losers.

Here are the key terms to understand before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for the welcome bonus

Entry of promo code VIP60 during registration is required to receive the offer

A minimum deposit of $10 is necessary, with at least $25 in qualifying trades required to unlock the bonus

All qualifying trades must settle within seven days of account creation

Your $60 bonus credit will be added to your account once you meet the trade requirement

Bonus funds must be used within seven days of being credited or they will expire

The bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes, so you could trade on New England to cover the spread, Chicago to win outright, or any other available market

Imagine placing a $25 trade on whether the Patriots' offense will score over 20 points Thursday night. If that trade settles, you immediately unlock your $60 bonus. You could then use those funds to trade on whether Caleb Williams throws multiple touchdown passes or if the Bears' defense records at least two sacks. The bonus applies across all available markets on Kalshi, giving you flexibility to explore different event contracts beyond just this single game.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Thursday Night Football

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to trade on New England versus Chicago with your welcome offer:

Register your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. You'll also provide your Social Security Number and residential address during this step. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to verify your identity through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes and is standard across regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method such as debit card or cryptocurrency. Kalshi accepts multiple funding options to make deposits convenient. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and place your first trade on Thursday's Patriots-Bears game or any other event contract. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, deploy those funds across Kalshi's marketplace within seven days. You can trade on additional sports events, political outcomes, cultural moments, or any other available markets.

For a detailed comparison of how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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