Not everything is trending down for the Cleveland Browns. Kalshi’s NFL Rookie of the Year market now leans on Denzel Boston to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a 31% chance.

Since the beginning of the season, Boston’s price is up 28% from his 3% preseason price. He sits ahead of Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate, who are the only other two rookies with a higher than 10% chance to win. A $10 trade on Boston winning the OROY profits $20.74.

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A new WR1 in Cleveland

The Browns went heavy on offense in the 2026 NFL Draft, taking receiver KC Concepcion in the first round and Boston in the second round. It’s been Boston, though, who has asserted himself as the team's new go-to receiver.

In six games, he’s caught 16 of 29 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 66 receiving yards per game and leads the NFL with 20.6 yards per reception and a 20.3% target share. He also leads the team with a 31.3% target share in the red zone. Both his receiving yards and touchdown totals lead Cleveland receivers as well.

Others sliding

The struggles of Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate have pushed Boston to the top. Love’s main issue is the game plan for the Arizona Cardinals. The team finds itself trailing more often than not, which forces them to throw. When they do run, though, Love hasn’t been efficient. Love has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and has only one touchdown thus far.

Fourth overall pick Carnell Tate’s production has also dipped as the season unfolds. While he does lead the Tennessee Titans in receiving, he’s hit a new low. He leads the team with 23 receptions for 274 yards and 11.9 yards per reception. Tate was trending way up in Week 4 after he broke out for 145 yards. However, he slammed back to Earth, catching just one of six targets for six yards in Week 5.

With Boston remaining a consistent contributor and Love and Tate not producing to the level of top-5 picks, the OROY market will remain in his favor.

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