Kalshi Super Bowl Market: 49ers and Bills Pulling Away From the Pack

It was an eventful Week 10 in the NFL, and Kalshi’s Super Bowl market moved the top of the board as a result. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are the elite contenders and sit ahead of the rest of the field. The 49ers lead with a 16% chance to win, while the Bills are right there at 15%.

Both the Bills and 49ers saw jumps coming out of Week 10 and sit ahead of the rest of the field by a minimum of 4%. Both have sat at the top of the market for all of November to this point. A $10 trade on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl returns $49 in profit. The same bet on the Bills returns $52.86.

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Niners continue taking over

The 49ers have looked like the most dominant team in the league to this point. They sit 8-1 and are at the top of the NFC with a conference-leading +85 point differential. They boast the third-ranked offense in the league at 29.4 points along with 376.8 total yards per game. On defense, they’re allowing just 19.5 points and 291.1 yards. That includes the second-toughest run defense, allowing just 80.9 yards per game.

One of the biggest keys to their success has been the ability to overcome injuries, especially in the wide receiver room. The preseason depth chart featured Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling. Evans, Kirk, and Stribling have all missed multiple games, leading the Niners to trade for Keenan Allen.

The depleted receiving corps has had little negative impact on Brock Purdy, who leads the league with an 81.5 QBR, 1,980 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Bills Mafia holding strong

The Bills tie the Niners for the best record in the league at 8-1 and with a +88 differential. This is the top-ranked offense in the league at 32 points and 386.4 total yards. They lead a balanced attack with 239.9 passing yards and 146.6 rushing yards. Josh Allen is also having an MVP-type season with 2,027 passing yards, 285 rushing yards, 21 total touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

What’s holding Buffalo from surpassing the 49ers is its defense, which allowed 23.4 points and 330.4 total yards.

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