Kalshi Tabs Bill Belichick Among Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired
Although things are trending up for the North Carolina Tar Heels compared to their 4-8 finish last season, Bill Belichick continues to find himself on the hot seat. Kalshi’s college football market backs that, as it has a 56% chance the program fires him this season.
His price is among the highest on the board, behind only Mike Norvell at Florida State., Lincoln Riley at USC and Dabo Swinney at Clemson. His price has been volatile this season, with several stints over a 75% chance. However, with the Heels slightly trending up, his price has come down.
Will Bill Belichick be out by February? - Kalshi
- Yes 56%
- No 68%
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Kalshi settles on whether Belichick is still with the program by February 1. A $10 trade on him being fired profits $5.01.
Making improvements
North Carolina has gotten off to a respectable 2-2 start to its season, and the numbers have improved drastically. The Heels finished 2025 as the second-worst offense, averaging 19.3 points, and a middling defense, allowing 24.5 points.
In four games this season, the offense has improved so far with 25.0 points on offense and allowing just 20.3 points on defense. The defense ranks top five in the ACC in points allowed.
Where things could take a turn
Looking ahead, North Carolina faces a rough road for the rest of the season with the third toughest strength of schedule in the ACC. Below is the Tar Heels' remaining schedule:
- Week 5: vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
- Week 6: @ Pitt
- Week 7: @ Duke
- Week 8: vs. Syracuse
- Week 9: vs. No. 4 Miami
- Week 10: @ UConn
- Week 11: vs. Louisville
- Week 12: @ Virginia
- Week 13: vs. NC State
Of their remaining nine opponents, three of the next four are undefeated. Eight of them sit at a .500 record or better as well.
Is retirement an option?
Retirement is certainly on the table and does count towards Kalshi’s market if he were to retire following this season. Depending on how the rest of this season unfolds, Belichick could call it a career. ESPN’s Heather Dinich spoke about a potential Belichick retirement before this season.
"When we talk about hot seats and Bill Belichick, to me it's more about retirement seat, retirement watch," Dinich said. "He's going to be [turned] 74 years old in April, and look, the guy is a winner; he's a competitor."
He’s currently the oldest coach in college football and may not want to face the scrutiny that comes with the job anymore.
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Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.Follow profeta_sammy