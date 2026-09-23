Kalshi WNBA Championship Market Has Lynx Falling, Aces Rising, Fever Stagnant

The WNBA regular season is down to its last game with postseason play tipping off on Sunday, September 27. Ahead of the playoffs, Kalshi’s WNBA Championship market is updating its prices. There is movement on both the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces, while the Indiana Fever are staying put.

Going into the playoffs, the Lynx are heavy 44% favorites to win the WNBA Championship, the only team above a 20% chance. A $10 trade on them winning the title profits $11.86.

WNBA Championship winner - Kalshi

Minnesota Lynx 44%

Golden State Valkyries 14%

Las Vegas Aces 14%

Atlanta Dream 13%

Indiana Fever 11%

Lynx price takes a hit

The Lynx picked the worst time to go cold as the season winds down. They’ve lost four of their last five games and rookie Olivia Miles has a left calf injury. To make matters even worse, Minnesota’s most recent 96-77 loss to the Indiana Fever was its worst loss of the season.

Between both the cold streak and the injury to Miles, the Lynx price could keep falling before the playoffs. Minnesota has clinched the No. 1 seed and home court advantage.

Aces heating up

Unlike Minnesota, the Las Vegas Aces are getting hot at the right time, having won their last six and eight of their last 10 games. A’ja Wilson continues to play like the MVP. She is scoring 27+ points in four of Vegas’ last six games.

It’s worth noting that playoff seeding is still in play. Vegas sits in third place behind the Golden State Valkyries by just one game and owns the tie breaker over them should they finish with the same record.

Fever staying put

While the Indiana Fever are the most explosive offensive team in the league, averaging 96.7 points, they allow 90.5 points per game, which may be holding them back. Indiana has beaten who they’re supposed to beat. However, they have struggled against other contenders. Of Indiana’s 15 losses, 12 are against fellow playoff teams.

Even with the losses, the value is still there being that Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark are two of the top three scorers in the league and easily the best backcourt duo there is.

Use the Kalshi promo code SI60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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