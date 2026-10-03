We are through the Wild Card Series and into the Division Series of the MLB Playoffs. With that, Kalshi’s World Series market is up to date and the Los Angeles Dodgers are still holding strong at the top at 30%.

The Dodgers price took a near 2% jump going into the Division Round once the eight-team field was set. A $10 trade on the Dodgers to win at their 30% price profits $21.45 if they win the World Series.

World Series Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 30%

New York Yankees 17%

Milwaukee Brewers 17%

San Diego Padres 11%

Atlanta Braves 10%

Tampa Bay Rays 9%

Cleveland Guardians 7%

Chicago White Sox 5%



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AL Division Series Prices

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland Guardians

Guardians 57%

White Sox 44%

The White Sox swept the Houston Astros 2-0 to advance to the ALDS against the Guardians. It’s been a close series all year between them in the regular season, with the White Sox holding a slight 7-6 advantage. Even the run totals are close, with Chicago edging Cleveland 58-57.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays

Yankees 54%

Rays 48%

This one is just as close, with the Rays holding a 7-6 lead series over the Yankees coming in. New York won the final regular-season series 3-1. Despite Tampa Bay leading the overall series, the Yankees outscored it 54-45. The Yankees are coming off a 2-0 sweep against the Boston Red Sox where they outscored them 18-2.

NL Division Series Prices

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers 68%

Braves 36%

The Dodgers could not have asked for a tougher NLDS opponent than the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta owned the Dodgers, 5-1, in the regular season and outscored them 26-15. The Braves also beat the Dodgers in the 2021 NLDS on their way to a World Series title. The Dodgers have won the last two World Series titles.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres

Brewers 62%

Padres 40%

The Padres advance to the NLDS after sweeping the Chicago Cubs and outscoring them 12-1. San Diego holds a 4-2 advantage over the Milwaukee Brewers in the regular season with a 26-21 run differential.

Each of the four Division Series matchups begin on Saturday, October 3 starting with the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians at 1 p.m. EST.

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