Kalshi World Series Prediction Market: Yankees, Padres Spiking, Red Sox Fade

The MLB Playoffs have officially begun, with the first games of the Wild Card round starting on Tuesday. Prices moved across Kalshi’s World Series board after the first Wild Card games.

Both the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres are on the rise after winning their opening games, while the Boston Red Sox took a hit. After going into the postseason with a 10% World Series price, the Yankees are up to 14%. The Padres took a similar jump, going from 7% to 9.6%. On the decline, the Red Sox dropped from 5% to 2%.

World Series winner movement - Kalshi

New York Yankees 10% to 14%

San Diego Padres 7% to 9.6%

Boston Red Sox 5% to 2%

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Yankees, Red Sox head in opposite directions

Game 1 of the AL Wild Card between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox set the tone on World Series markets following the Yankees' 9-0 win. Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice led the Yankees.

Schlittler built on his likely Cy Young season by pitching 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and 10 strikeouts. Rice had arguably his best game of the season, going 4/5 with two home runs and six RBI. His last homer was a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.

For Boston, it was a day to forget. Payton Tolle started and pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, one run, and four strikeouts. After Boston pulled Tolle, the bullpen recorded no strikeouts, allowed seven hits, and gave up eight runs.

Max Fried is up on the mound for the Yankees while Sonny Gray is in for the Red Sox in Game 2.

Padres run up the score

The San Diego Padres also won in shutout fashion with an 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado starred for the Padres, hitting two of the Padres’ three homers and driving in five of the eight runs. On the mound, Michael King was elite, allowing just one hit and eight strikeouts.

In Game 2, the Padres will look to run up the score against Kevin Gausman and his 4.51 ERA. Nick Pivetta (2.86 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego.

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