KC Concepcion Rising in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Kalshi Market

Cleveland Browns receiver KC Concepcion has hovered around the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation since the market opened. Concepcion sits with the second-highest price on the board at 13%, only behind Tennessee Titans receiver Carnell Tate.

Concepcion’s price surged 11% on Kalshi’s NFL ORORY market after going into Week 7 with just a 3% chance to win. His price has been volatile all season, having come into the year with a 9% chance and dropping to as low as 1% before reaching its current peak. A $10 trade on Concepcion winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year profits $62.46.

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Making his case

While KC Concepcion had been serviceable through the Browns' first six games, catching 22 of 35 targets for 186 yards, he finally had his breakout in Week 7. Concepcion caught eight of 10 targets for 129 yards (16.1 ypc). He also rushed three times for 23 yards. His season totals now sit at 315 yards with 30 receptions on 45 targets. He’s the second-leading receiver on the team behind fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston.

The game plan has also favored Concepcion this season, with the Browns averaging a 56.19% pass-play percentage. He’s benefited from this with his team leading 21.6% target share and third-highest 16.7% redzone target share.

He’s done well with his receptions this season at 10.5 yards per catch. He also averages seven yards per target and 7.6 air yards per target while leading the team with 170 yards after the catch. His only thorn this season that could be holding him back is the fact that he hasn’t caught a touchdown yet.

Concepcion had a chance to pump up his stock even more the rest of the season with six games against secondaries that currently rank in the bottom half of the league in receiving yards allowed. Most notably against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, and Cincinnati Bengals (twice), who each sit in the bottom 10.

His run at Offensive Rookie of the Year continues in Week 8 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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