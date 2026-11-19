Still in the early stages of the NBA season, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has consistently come up in trade rumors. Despite the rumors, though, Kalshi’s NBA trade market has held steady, listing Irving with only a 35% chance of a trade.

Since the season began on October 21, Irving’s trade price had been listed over 50%. However, with the Dallas Mavericks' optimistic start to the year, Kalshi has started to back off his chances of being traded. The market settles on whether the Mavericks trade Irving by February 12. A $10 trade that he’s traded by then profits $23.88.

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Mavs turning the page?

After the Mavericks finished 26-56 last season, many believed that Kyrie Irving was a prime trade candidate as the team looked to rebuild. However, Dallas has gotten off to a better start than some might’ve expected, sitting at a .500 record.

Irving’s strong play has been one of the biggest signs of optimism. Kyrie is putting up 22.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds and proving to be a nice fit next to Cooper Flagg, who’s putting up 23.5 points. There was hesitation about how Irving would perform this season after missing all of last season with a torn ACL and undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.

Before the season started, Mavs President of basketball operations Masai Ujiri noted that Irving will help the team grow and will fit nicely into new head coach Dusty May’s system.

"Kyrie, as a player, we truly believe in him. We truly believe that he can succeed on our team," Ujiri said. "I truly believe that, if we have the right players playing, we can really grow as a team in a new system with Dusty [May] and a new culture that we're trying to build."

The biggest thing for Irving this season is staying healthy. If he can do so by the time the trade deadline comes around, it’s hard to imagine Dallas trading him, especially if Cooper Flagg is playing well alongside him.

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