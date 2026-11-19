This has been a disappointing season for Lamar Jackson, with injuries forcing him out of more than half of the Baltimore Ravens' games. He's expected to miss most of, if not all of, the remainder of the season.

With the Ravens struggling without him and Jackson’s reportedly tenuous relationship with the franchise that drafted him continuing, Kalshi’s NFL next-team market currently gives the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons a 40% chance to land him.

Miami and Atlanta’s prices remain behind Baltimore, which leads the board at 66%. However, both prices surged this week from roughly 5% following several reports about a potential Jackson trade. Kalshi settles the market based on which team Lamar is with by May 1, 2027. A $10 trade that he lands with the Dolphins or Falcons profits $11.08.

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Done in Baltimore?

Lamar Jackson may miss the rest of the season, and it might be time for the Ravens to re-evaluate their QB situation. Jackson has struggled to stay healthy over the years, playing fewer than 15 games from 2021-2025 and trending that way this season. Jackson, who serves as his own agent, opted not to sign an extension ahead of this season to prove himself before entering the final year of his contract next season.

That decision is another reason why a trade now makes sense. Whoever trades for him can extend his current contract rather than take on a contract they didn't negotiate.

Headed home?

Jackson is a proud South Floridian, and there have been several ties between Jackson and the Miami Dolphins over the years that are starting to heat up. This could be a perfect pairing for Jackson, who is looking for a fresh start, and the Dolphins, who are in need of a franchise QB.

NFL analyst Nick Wright went on his show, What’s Wright? With Nick Wright, and suggested the Dolphins could trade their top draft pick in 2027 for Jackson.

“The Dolphins have these surplus draft picks. The Dolphins potentially have the number one pick in the draft to trade. They've also cleaned up their cap. That makes a lot of sense as a very simple, straight-up number one pick in the draft for Lamar Jackson trade. Maybe they'd have to throw in more, but the number one pick in the draft is incredibly valuable.”

Hotlanta heating up

Similar to the Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons' QB situation is even messier. In 2024, after signing Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million contract, the Falcons spent the eighth overall pick on Michael Penix. With neither Cousins nor Penix working out, the team signed former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is dealing with injuries as always.

Atlanta has the pieces for Jackson to succeed in Drake London and Bijan Robinson. Not to mention, Atlanta is gearing up to have the most cap space in the league in 2027 at $89.7 million.

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