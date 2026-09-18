Lane Kiffin Road Favorite on Kalshi in Return to Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has taken the role of college football’s biggest villain in stride, and that status will peak in Week 3 as he returns to Oxford to take on Ole Miss as LSU’s head coach. Kiffin and LSU are road favorites in his return to Ole Miss with a 54% price on Kalshi’s college football market.

In line with the moneyline, Ole Miss has a 46% chance to win, and Kalshi also lists a 2.5-point spread. A $10 trade profits $7.32 if LSU wins and $10.93 if Ole Miss wins.

LSU vs Ole Miss - Kalshi

Moneyline: LSU (54%) vs Ole Miss (46%)

Spread: LSU -2.5 (51%)

Total: Over 57.5 (Over 50%)

Kiffin quiets the haters

Per Kalshi’s lines, Lane Kiffin should have no problem walking into Oxford and picking up a win. We saw LSU dominate already with a 51-10 win over Clemson in Week 1, where it put up nearly 650 total yards of offense while only allowing 145 yards to Clemson.

While Ole Miss certainly is a step up from Clemson and could go toe to toe with LSU on offense, the Rebels’ defense is the concern. In Week 1, Ole Miss played a high-octane Louisville offense, which they allowed 469 yards against in a 41-38 win.

Ole Miss’ secondary had several holes, which allowed three of Louisville’s touchdowns to come from 30+ yards.

Sam Leavitt’s status

Sam Leavitt surprisingly showing up on LSU’s injury report could either be Lane Kiffin pulling a troll or an actual injury. Reports say Leavitt did not throw at Wednesday’s practice and LSU listed him as doubtful for Week 3 with an upper-body injury.

While LSU is off to a 2-0 start with 45+ points in each game, Leavitt has struggled under center with 574 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions at a 62.1% completion rate. Holding him up has been his rushing upside, which has totaled five touchdowns across both games.

Following Leavitt’s three-interception performance last week, Kiffin expressed his concerns, saying that he’s, “gotta do better.”

"Sam's gotta do a better job taking care of the ball," Kiffin said. "We made a lot of yards, and we were smooth through that at times, but obviously, the red zone is where you gotta finish drives.”

If LSU sits or benches Leavitt, Elon transfer QB Landen Clark could make his first career start at the FBS level.

This is the ESPN College GameDay feature in Week 3 with a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on ABC.

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Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.Lane Kiffin has taken the role of college football’s biggest villain in stride, and that status will peak in Week 3 as he returns to Oxford to take on Ole Miss as LSU’s head coach. Kiffin and LSU are road favorites in his return to Ole Miss with a 54% price on Kalshi’s college football market.