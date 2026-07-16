Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe for Golden Boot on Kalshi

There is no bigger stage than the World Cup final and third-place game to settle the Golden Boot. Markets now favor Lionel Messi over Kylian Mbappé to win his first World Cup Golden Boot

Kalshi’s Golden Boot market has flipped between them five times this tournament before landing on Messi at 62%. Both are tied with eight goals, while Messi leads in the assist total.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Winner - Kalshi

Lionel Messi 62%

Kylian Mbappe 37%

Harry Kane <1%

Jude Bellingham <1%

The Golden Boot goes to the player with the most goals at the end of the World Cup. Ties are broken first by assists, then by fewest minutes played. At their current prices, Messi dips into a negative return with a $20 trade, profiting $11.41, while Mbappe is still positive at $30.42 on the same trade.

Messi Magic

Messi, at 39-years-old, continues to play as if the world around him is in slow motion. Through the group stage, he totaled six goals in three matches, including a hat-trick, brace, and solo goal. Through the knockout stages, he scored a goal each in the first two matches, but hasn’t netted another since. He’s totaled 34 shots with 18 of them being on target.

His four assists have kept him in the race. All four came in his last three matches, including two against England in the semifinal.

Mbappe chasing second straight Golden Boot

Mbappe reached his eight-goal total with four goals in the group stage, made up of two braces, and four more in the knockout games, with a brace and two solo goals. He failed to score in the semifinal against Spain. 19 of his 33 shots have been on target. He trails Messi by one assist with three.

Kane & Bellingham down but not out

The <1% odds on Kane and Bellingham reflect the mountain they must climb. Each sits with six goals. Either of them would need a hat-trick to surpass Messi and Mbappe, and pray that neither of them scores.

Mbappe takes the field on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST in the third-place match, while Messi laces up on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the final.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SIBONUS at registration to earn a $20 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.