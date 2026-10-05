LIV Golf Roster for Q1 2027? Kalshi Market Signals Big Names Are Leaving

Uncertainty around LIV Golf continues throughout the offseason, with several players in question for the roster. With that, Kalshi’s LIV Golf market is offering event contracts on which players will be on the roster by Q1 2027.

Recent reports say Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm may leave. Other names are now on the board, with Kalshi opening this new market. Of the names listed, Rahm is the least likely to leave, with just a 21% chance he plays next quarter.

Golfers to compete in a LIV Golf Tournament next quarter - Kalshi

Bryson DeChambeau 64%

Dustin Johnson 64%

Jon Rahm 21%



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Kalshi settles on which players participate in a LIV Golf Tournament in Q1, which runs from January 1, 2027 to March 31, 2027. A $10 trade that Jon Rahm plays in a tournament profits $35.09.

DeChambeau still uncertain

Bryson DeChambeau is the biggest name that LIV Golf has to offer. Rumors have gone both ways on his status with LIV Golf. A more recent report in late August suggests that he’s uncertain, but not opposed to returning to the league.

"I hope people can see that we actually bring value to the game of golf," DeChambeau said. "I think behind the scenes we've got a lot of people that are working hard to make this possible for not only all the players that are out here but all the fans that have come out to these events and the economic impact we've made on all these places."

Dustin Johnson makes a clear decision

Johnson looks more likely to stay after the way he left the PGA Tour. He resigned from the Tour in 2022 for more than a $125 million contract with LIV, which puts a potential return in jeopardy. He also chose not to qualify for the Open Championship.

Rahm as good as gone?

Rahm’s LIV future has drawn the most attention. One of the most recent reports comes from golf reporter Alan Shipnuck, who told Dan Gon Golf, “I think Rahm is gone,” along with several other key names, including Joaquin Niemann, Tyrell Hatton, and others.

Rahm’s situation is a bit more complicated as he’s still owed a nine-figure payout from his $300 million contract that he signed in 2023 to join the league.

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