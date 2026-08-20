Malik Nabers Injury Return Date Trending Up at Kalshi

Rumors and reports out of the New York Giants training camp suggest that Malik Nabers could see game action come Week 1 of the NFL regular season. With those talks out of camp, Kalshi’s NFL market now hints that Nabers will be ready to play come the start of the regular season.

Nabers has an 80% price to play in Week 1 before the board surges to above 90% for every other week on the board. Kalshi settles the market based on which week Nabers returns to action. A $10 trade on Malik Nabers playing before Week 2 profits $2.37.

Malik Nabers Next Game Played - Kalshi

Before Week 2 80%

Before Week 3 97%

Before Week 4 93%

Before Week 6 97%

Before Week 8 97%

Ramping up activity

Nabers has been out since Week 4 of last season when he tore his ACL. Since then, he’s undergone two surgeries to repair the injury and clean up scar tissue. He officially returned to on-field action on Monday, August 17 at training camp, running drills with a non-contact jersey. When reporters asked him how he felt after his first reps, he said he felt good.

“It was good, felt good," Nabers said. "Felt good getting some team reps, getting out there, catching the football.”

Reporters later asked him about a potential return for Week 1 in the Giants’ Sunday Night Football opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Like I said, to that question, the most important thing is my health," Nabers said. "And the most important thing is just completing every milestone that they have in front of me, giving good effort, continue to come out here, be a great teammate to my teammates ... just leading every day and just continue to take that milestone day by day."

Following camp, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Nabers playing with the non-contact jersey, saying he would not be in it for the entire summer.

"No, he won't go through the rest of the summer in a red jersey–No, he'll be out of a red jersey before he plays in a game. He's going to have to get bumped around and hit and fronted up so he knows how to, you just have to feel that and know how to deal with it to protect yourself."

Nabers has elite upside when healthy. Looking back to his rookie season, he totaled 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Time will tell for a potential return as Week 1 Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys looms.

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