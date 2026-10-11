Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Market on Kalshi Continues Trending Up

A name that has been thrown into several NFL trade rumors is Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kalshi’s NFL trade market prices a Harrison Jr. trade at 96%.

In roughly two weeks, MHJ’s price has surged up from 61%. Kalshi settles on whether he is still with the Cardinals by December 1. A $10 trade on Harrison Jr. being traded profits just $0.26.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 96%

No 67%

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A trade almost certain?

Through four games, a Harrison Jr. trade looks all but certain, and his numbers show exactly that. He’s caught just five of 12 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown. His target total sits fourth behind Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Kendrick Bourne among Cardinals pass catchers.

Things were not always this bad for Harrison Jr. In his rookie season in 2024, he totaled 885 yards and eight touchdowns and looked as if he’d be the number one target for years to come. However, with Jacoby Brissett taking over as QB1 and Michael Wilson emerging as his favorite target outside of McBride, Harrison Jr. has fallen way out of the game plan.

Harrison Jr. played in just 65% of the Cardinals offensive plays in Week 4, his lowest mark of the season. He played in 79% of the snaps in Week 1.

Rumors beginning to rise

As Harrison Jr. continues to fall out of the receiving rotation, rumors and reports are beginning to circulate. NFL insider Adam Schefter went on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown to report on those rumors.

“The Cardinals are not all that enthralled in trading him, but other teams are doing their due diligence into Harrison,” Schefter said. “It would not be a surprise if he were traded by November 10.”

Schefter also appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where the topic of which teams were calling on Marvin Harrison Jr. The Indianapolis Colts were brought up.

Marvin Harrison Sr. is arguably the best receiver in Colts history, recording over 14,500 receiving yards and 128 touchdowns in his 13 years with the team. He won a Super Bowl with them in 2007. Schefter did mention that the Colts were one of the teams to inquire about Harrison Jr.

The NFL trade deadline is set for November 10. Until then, Harrison Jr. will continue with his limited target share with the Cardinals.

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