The cheeseheads in Green Bay are starting to grow mold. The Packers are off to a 1-2 start and fingers are starting to point at head coach Matt LaFleur. Kalshi’s NFL market exploded to a 90% chance that LaFleur is fired before March after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

LaFleur being fired wasn’t even a thought days ago, as he had only a 12% chance before TNF in Week 3. After losing to the Falcons as 5-point favorites, the price spiked to the top of the board. Kalshi settles the market based on whether LaFleur is still with Green Bay by March 1, 2027. A $10 trade on him being fired profits $1.51.

Will Matt LaFleur be fired? - Kalshi

Yes 90%

No 32%

A rough start

The Packers sit at 1-2 coming out of Thursday Night Football and it’s been a rough first three weeks. In Week 1, they lost 39-22 to the division rival Minnesota Vikings after holding a 22-10 third-quarter lead. The New York Jets took them to overtime in Week 2 before a game-winning field goal.

Now in Week 3, they took a 35-14 beating at home to the Falcons in Michael Penix Jr.’s return game. The defense allowed Bijan Robinson to run for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Drake London added 194 receiving yards.

On paper, the Packers defense should look better than this. They rank in the top-10 in fewest yards allowed while allowing 28 points per game, which is bottom-10 in the league.

Resume is lacking

LaFleur has been the head coach in Green Bay since 2019 and has gone 77-41 up to this point. Over the last seven seasons, he’s led the team to the playoffs six times. However, he’s consistently failed to put together a consistent postseason run.

2019 and 2020 were his best years, making it to the NFC Championship with Aaron Rodgers under center. Since Jordan Love took over in 2023, they’ve reached the divisional round once and lost in the wild card twice.

Prices taking a hit

Following the loss, the Packers Super Bowl and NFC Championship prices saw dips. They dropped from 3% to 1% on the Super Bowl board and from 5% to 2% on the NFC Championship market.

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