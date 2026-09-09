Maxx Crosby Next Team Market on Kalshi Continues to Point to Raiders

With under a week before the NFL regular season kicks off, Kalshi’s NFL trade market points to Maxx Crosby staying with the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby had been part of trade rumors throughout the offseason after a failed trade to the Baltimore Ravens, which was called off due to a failed physical.

Crosby has a 69% chance of remaining with the Raiders on Kalshi. The Dallas Cowboys are the only other team above 10%. Kalshi settles the market based on which team Crosby is with by December 1, 2026. A $10 trade on Crosby staying with the Raiders profits $4.17.

Maxx Crosby next team - Kalshi

Stays with Las Vegas Raiders or Retires 69%

Dallas Cowboys 15%

Philadelphia Eagles 6%

San Francisco 49ers 6%

Seattle Seahawks 4%

No rush on a trade

After the initial deal was canceled, no concrete Crosby trade rumors have surfaced. On the contrary, the Raiders added several notable pieces around him to bolster the defensive line, including Kwity Paye, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean.

The Raiders also expect Tonka Hemingway and Malcolm Koonce to take a step forward, making for a solid front seven all around.

Cowboys in the mix?

While they are just rumors, Jerry Jones is working the books and creating cap space in what many believe is an attempt to land Crosby in a potential trade. Reports linked Dallas to Crosby last season before the Cowboys traded for Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets.

Now, ahead of the season, the Cowboys restructured the contracts of Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland, and Jake Ferguson, freeing up $19 million, bringing their total cap space to roughly $33 million.

FS1’s Danny Parkins reported on First Things First that he believes teams will use September as an audition to show that Crosby is healthy and that the Cowboys would be at the top of the list of teams to watch.

"I think September will be an audition for the rest of the league to show that Crosby is healthy. There's no reason for him to stay on the Raiders. He doesn't align with Mendoza's timeline. They already tried to trade him, and the Ravens backed out of it. If Crosby has a good September, he won't be a Raider in October, and I think Dallas will be at the front of the line."

The Raiders open up the regular season in Week 1 at home against the Miami Dolphins.

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