Vita Vea Next Team Prediction Market Tabs Raiders as Favorites With Big Competition

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea has requested a trade away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their contract extension talks stalling. Kalshi has already landed on the Las Vegas Raiders as the favorite to trade for him early on.

Several other teams on Kalshi’s NFL next team market are also in contention, including the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Vita Vea Next Team - Kalshi

Las Vegas Raiders 78%

Chicago Bears 25%

Los Angeles Rams 25%

Los Angeles Chargers 25%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20%

Kalshi grades this market based on which team on the board acquires Vea before December 1st, 2026. At the Raiders' massive 78% price, trading $10 profits $2.36.

Why the Raiders make sense

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly among the teams Vea is hoping to be traded to, and after looking at the interior defensive line needs, it isn't hard to see why the Raiders would be interested too.

Outside of Jonah Laulu, the impact is minimal with Adam Butler, JJ Pegues, and Benito Jones filling in when needed. If the Raiders trade for him, Vea would immediately slide in next to Laulu and create one of the better run-stopping lines in the league.

Vea also has ties to Vegas. Raiders GM John Spytek was the assistant GM in Tampa Bay and an executive when the team drafted Vea. He also has a relationship with Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders.

California dreaming

Reports say Vea would be open to any California team, hence why the Rams and Chargers also sit at the top. Unfortunately, the Rams might not be willing to take the gamble in trading for Vea, as they wait for Aaron Donald to decide if he’s coming out of retirement or not.

As for the Chargers, while they’ve done a nice job with the interior defensive line with the development of Teair Tart, adding another power presence would put them over the top.

Vea’s resume

The Buccaneers drafted Vea with the 12th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he’s been a force since. He’s totaled 256 tackles, 35 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

It’s his 6’4, 347-pound frame that makes him valuable as he clogs any inside running lanes. Vea is also coming off a 2025 season where he forced the second-most double teams faced for an interior lineman at 241.

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