Mets Rising in Tarik Skubal Next Team Market on Kalshi

Is Tarik Skubal just a rental for the Los Angeles Dodgers? Kalshi’s MLB next team market doesn’t quite think so, however, the New York Mets are within striking distance of prying him away from the Dodgers.

While the Dodgers remain the heavy favorites to retain Skubal this offseason at 59%, the Mets have a 25% chance of signing him. Kalshi grades the market on which team Skubal is with by March 25, 2027. A $10 trade on Skubal signing with the Mets profits $29.54.

Tarik Skubal next team - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 59%

New York Mets 25%

The saga continues

For most of the first half of the season, Tarik Skubal was the most prized trade candidate during his time with the Detroit Tigers. Ultimately, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the Skubal sweepstakes, however, he did not commit to signing a long-term deal. That opened offseason rumors about his next team.

The New York Mets are a team of interest in the offseason Skubal saga. They are in desperate need of a starting-caliber pitcher after trading Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller predicted a six-year, $280 million Mets deal.

“Assuming for now that there isn't going to be any sort of salary cap implemented this offseason, the omnipresent candidates for such a contract are the Dodgers, Yankees and Mets. And of that trio, the Mets are most certainly the most desperate to land a starting pitcher, as the other two each already have three ace-caliber pitchers signed through at least 2028,” Miller wrote.”Most likely, though, it'll be Steve Cohen's checkbook winning this one.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan put nearly a $500 million price on Skubal’s market this offseason over a 10-year deal.

“The number will be huge. Bear in mind that Skubal turns 30 in November, and never before has a pitcher age 30 or older received more than Stephen Strasburg's $245 million (on a seven-year deal) in free agency. Provided there is no salary cap, Skubal could get double that.”

There are five series remaining for the Dodgers this season in which Skubal is expected to start two of them before the playoffs begin.

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