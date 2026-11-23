The Tarik Skubal contract drama ended when he and the New York Mets agreed on a nine-year, $450 million contract. Right after the deal, the Mets World Series price on Kalshi surged to 7.4%. The Mets now sit behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees.

Prior to signing Skubal, the Mets sat at a 6.2% chance to win the World Series and jumped 1.2% following the signing. A $10 trade on the Mets winning the World Series profits $117.40.

2027 World Series Champion - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 17.1%

Milwaukee Brewers 13.2%

New York Yankees 9.4%

New York Mets 7.4%

Tampa Bay Rays 5.1%

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Immediate impact

Skubal steps in as the immediate ace of a young, up-and-coming rotation featuring Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Sean Manaea, Jonah Tong, Zac Thornton, and Kodai Senga. Skubal had a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 12-7 starting record last season.

Skubal is a massive get for a Mets rotation that struggled last season, sitting in the bottom half of the league in several categories. Collectively last season, the Mets rotation posted a 4.15 ERA, allowed 665 earned runs (184 home runs), forced a .239 opponent batting average, and 1.29 WHIP.

Historic contract

Skubal and the Mets made history with his nine-year, $450 million contract, which is the richest-ever deal for a pitcher in total and annual value, which is $50 million per year. He shattered Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal. The annual value also exceeds Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer’s $43.3 million.

Overall, it’s the fourth-biggest guaranteed contract ever behind Juan Soto’s $765 million, Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million.

Other details of the deal include a $45 million signing bonus, $30 million in deferrals, a full no-trade clause, and no opt-outs or option years. Mets’ owner Steve Cohen told the New York Post that he “doesn’t have to worry” about his rotation any longer.

"He's going to be great for the clubhouse–I don't have to worry about him pitching in New York," Cohen said. “He's an outstanding individual. He's bright. He's a student of the game. He's very impressive."

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