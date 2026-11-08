Michael Carrick Managers Fired Market Trending Up on Kalshi

The pressure is on for Manchester United, and Kalshi’s managers fired market continues to lean on Michael Carrick getting sacked. Carrick ranks among the top candidates to be fired at 81%, only behind Crystal Palace’s Pierre Sage.

Carrick’s market to be fired opened in August at 4%. His market remained under 50% until the start of October, before crossing the line and remaining there since. Kalshi settles on whether United sacks him by January 1, 2027.

Will Michael Carrick be fired before 2027? - Kalshi

Yes 81%

No 23%

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Holding on by a thread

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a season for Carrick and Man. United through the start of Premier League and Champions League play. Man. U sits towards the bottom of the Premier League at 1-4-4 and have a -5 goal differential at 15-10 overall. They remain outside of relegation by just a single goal difference. In the Champions League, they sit towards the middle of the table at 2-0-2 with an even 8-8 goal differential.

While the struggles have been apparent, it’s been reported that club decision makers want to reconvene on Carrick’s status moving forward during the November international break from November 9-17.

Man. United is coming off a drama-filled Champions League win over AS Roma, where they trailed 0-2 up until the 58-minute mark when Bruno Fernandes put them on the board followed by an 83rd and 86th minute brace from Matheus Cunha.

The victory broke a nine-game drought since the club's last win on September 10 over Sabah FK 4-0. Their last Premier League win stretches even further to August 30 with a 5-2 route over Ipswich Town.

Three names have emerged as potential replacements if United sacks Carrick: Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, and Antonio Conte. Both Howe and Nagelsmann recently stepped down from their previous posts, while Conte was previously with Napoli before parting ways at the end of last year.

Carrick has a chance to get back in the win column in the Premier League with matches against Aston Villa and Liverpool coming up before getting back to Champions League Play against Sporting.

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