Sonny Gray Most Likely Pitcher to be Traded on Kalshi Prediction Market

Not everything is Sonny in Boston, which is why Sonny Gray is among the leaders on Kalshi to be traded. The Boston Red Sox could become sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with Gray as one of the top names to watch.

Gray peaked at a 70% price just last week on Kalshi’s MLB trade board before the market backed off, settling just above 50%.

Will Sonny Gray be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 52%

No 48%

Trading $10 profits $8.26 if Gray is traded and $10.08 if he isn’t. Kalshi settles the market on whether Gray gets traded by August 5th, which is two days after the August 3rd trade deadline.

Why a trade makes sense

Boston currently sits at a 46-48 record going into the second half of the season and 0.5 games out of a wild card spot. If Boston ends up missing the final playoff spot in the American League, he’ll walk for free in free agency after the season with his expiring contract.

Instead of losing him for nothing in free agency, Boston can trade him now for real value.

Not selling just yet

At its current pace, Boston will compete for a wild card spot, but they could potentially finish top-five in the AL. The Red Sox finished the first half of the year on a 14-3 run with a +44 run differential and open the second half of the year against three teams under a .500 record in their first four series.

Trading Gray would definitely damage the run that Boston’s on and potentially ruin what could be a deeper playoff run. He’s also been one of the elite pitchers this season at an 11-1 record and 2.54 ERA. Both rank top five in the league.

Gray also partially holds the power in his hands with his full no-trade clause, meaning he needs to approve wherever Boston ships him off to.

Boston’s opening series to start the second half of the year comes at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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