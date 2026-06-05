Three Teams Favored to Trade for Tarik Skubal on Kalshi

There is an overwhelming sense of Tarik Skubal being traded away from the Detroit Tigers. It’s starting to feel more like a matter of when he'll be traded than if he'll be traded. Accordingly, speculation from insiders and prediction markets is picking up.

Kalshi has a market for his next team, and while staying in Detoit is among the most likely outcomes, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees all sit with at least a 10% implied probability of landing Skubal.

Tarik Skubal Next Team - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 20%

Detroit Tigers 16%

Milwaukee Brewers 14%

New York Yankees 10%

The Dodgers are the favorites to trade for Skubal, at 24%, which means $10 would win $39 should he be traded there. If traded to the Brewers, with the third-highest chance at 10%, the payout would be $72 on a $10 risk.

With Detroit sitting at 25-38 and on their way out of postseason contention barring any momentum flips, and Skubal set to enter free agency, a trade makes sense for the Tigers to get some value back.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have enough to make the move for Skubal, with several elite prospects making up the No. 2 farm system, with five players ranking inside the top-100 to deal with should they make the move.

They could be more motivated now, more than ever, to make a move for Skubal, given the injury hits that their rotation has taken this season. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Brock Stewart, Gavin Stone, and Bobby Miller are just a few rotational pieces on the injury report.

Milwaukee Brewers

The only team that sits ahead of the Dodgers with the No. 1 farm system is the Brewers, and they’ll do what they can to contend with the Dodgers after being swept by them in the NLCS last season.

Skubal would do just that as he’d join a rotation with Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison to make arguably the best rotation in the MLB.

New York Yankees

The Yankees find themselves as a contender to add Skubal following ESPN’s Jeff Passan's take on the situation, stating that New York will “gauge the cost” of Skubal even if he is a rental with only a few months left on his contract.

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