NBA Finals Market on Kalshi: Thunder Down After Jalen Williams Injury

A massive storm cloud hovered over the Oklahoma City Thunder after their 108-101 win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Clippers, with both Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace suffering long-term injuries. With the injuries, the Thunder sit with a 19% chance on Kalshi's NBA Finals market.

The duo of injuries led to a 6% drop in Oklahoma City’s Finals market on Kalshi, from 25% before the game to 19% after. The Thunder’s price remains second on the board behind the San Antonio Spurs. A $10 trade on the Thunder winning the NBA Finals profits $37.32.

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Crucial injuries

The massive drop in Oklahoma City’s price shows how important both Williams and Wallace are to the team's success. Williams injury is more severe, with a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle. Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Both will require surgery and currently have no timetable for their returns.

“There isn’t a timetable for Williams’ return, and one won’t be set until after the surgery,” said Thunder GM Sam Presti.

While it was a slow start to the season, in three games Williams was averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal. Wallace was at 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 40%.

Finding success despite the injuries

Injuries are nothing new to the Thunder. Over the last two seasons, OKC has dealt with several injuries to Chet Holmgren, Nikola Topic, and Jalen Williams. Despite the injuries, the Thunder continue to find success.

In the 2024-25 season, the Thunder won the NBA Championship despite Holmgren playing just 32 games that season and Williams playing 69 games. Last season, Williams played 33 games and missed several playoff games as the Thunder made it to the Western Conference Finals.

While there is nothing positive about these injuries, it’s still early enough in the season that OKC could adapt to them and make changes if needed. The Thunder have 10 first-round draft picks through the 2033 season, including four next season, which they could use to trade this season for reinforcements.

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