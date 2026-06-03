Most Random Things NBA Finals Announcers Might Say on Kalshi

The 2026 NBA Finals are set to tip off on Wednesday night between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, and prediction markets continue to unload different angles and prop markets, some of which are out of the ordinary.

One of the most obscure markets being offered right now on Kalshi is on the play-by-play announce team and things that they may or may not say. The ABC broadcast team for this year’s NBA Finals is made up of Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler, and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

What will the announcers say during the NBA Finals - Kalshi

Injury/Injured 96%

Travel/Travels/Traveled 89%

MVP 85%

Popovich 85%

Frost Bank 86%

Spike Lee 70%

Momentum 68%

Buzzer 57%

Alien 52%

Wingspan 29%

This list of things that the announcers may or may not say is not the entire selection, with 28 total options available. Like any other prediction market out there, the options with the higher percentage are more likely to be said than others. Injured/Injury has the highest chance of being said at 96% to lead all other options.

Rules of the market

In the terms and conditions of the market, it states that this is only for Game 1 of the finals with the end date being June 3rd, 2026.

In order for the phrase said to count towards the selection, the exact word or phrase or plural or possessive form of it must be spoken. Also, it will only count if the word or phrase is spoken from the time of the opening tip until the final whistle including overtime. Any pre or post game commentary does not count towards the phrase.

Also, no promotional content or advertisements that are aired during the broadcast will count. This market is also only based off of the ABC broadcast, and no other.

Words/Phrases to watch

Starting at the top of the board with the “injury/injured” phrase, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is dealing with a broken finger and is pushing to play in Game 1. Whether he plays or not, it could be a storyline that the commentary team covers.

Just down the list is “MVP.” With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming off back-to-back MVPs this season, he could be referred to as the MVP at some point in Game 1, potentially during a recap of the Western Conference Finals.

“Spike Lee” is another one to watch for being that he rarely misses a Knicks game and with the Knicks in the finals for the first time since 1999, his presence at Game 1 would be significant, even on the road. Where the phrase could come into play is if the broadcast runs a “celebrities in attendance” feature and shows him on screen. He did travel with the team during the Eastern Conference Finals.

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