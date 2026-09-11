Who Dey? Joe Shiesty is they as Kalshi’s NFL MVP market now leans on Burrow to win the MVP ahead of Week 1. We all know what Joe Burrow is capable of when healthy, and Kalshi does also with his 12% price sitting ahead of both Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Burrow and Jackson sat tied at 10% to win the MVP before Burrow saw a 2% surge in the latest market update. Both Allen and Lamar are the only other two names with prices above 10% to win the NFL MVP. A $10 trade on Burrow winning the MVP this season profits $68.46.

2026 NFL MVP winner - Kalshi

Joe Burrow 12%

Josh Allen 11%

Lamar Jackson 10%

Justin Herbert 9%

Caleb Williams 7%

Health is key

The only thing standing in Joe Burrow’s way of an MVP is his health. In six seasons, Burrow has been fully healthy for three of them. He suffered season-ending injuries in 2020 and 2023, and was limited to just eight games in 2025.

In 2021, 2022, and 2024, when he was fully healthy, he put up MVP numbers each year. He threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021 and 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2022. In his 2024 season, he went for a career-high 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. He finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022 and 2024.

In an effort to keep Burrow healthy this season, the Bengals added much-needed depth to the offensive line through the draft in Brian Parker and Connor Lew. Across 1,300+ pass blocks in college, the two allowed just five combined sacks. In 2021, 2022, and 2024, Burrow took 40+ sacks.

Fixing the defense

A major key to keeping Joe Burrow on the field was the Bengals defense, which could not get off the field last season. Cincinnati allowed the most rushing yards (147.1) to opponents last season and were bottom-10 in pass yards allowed (233.8). That said, the Bengals bulked up on the defensive line with Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe all signing.

We’ll get our first look at the Bengals in Week 1 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SI35 at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock up to a $35 bonus.

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