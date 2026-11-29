With one week remaining in the 2026-27 college football regular season, NFL Draft markets on Kalshi are heating up for the top pick, with Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith and Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker topping the board. Smith leads with a 46% price, while Mestemaker is behind him at 39%.

These are the only two with a higher than 15% chance to go first overall. Just under a week ago, Mestemaker led as the favorite to go first overall at 46%, while Smith sat at 31%. A $10 trade profits $11.86 on Smith and $14.58 on Mestemaker.

2027 NFL Draft 1st pick - Kalshi

Jeremiah Smith 46%

Drew Mestemaker 39%

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Smith retakes the lead

After a rough three-game stretch (weeks 7-9) that saw Smith stay under 100 receiving yards, he’s bounced back with three straight 115+ yard games and four total touchdowns. In Week 10 against Oregon, he put up 133 yards and one touchdown. He followed that up in Week 11 with 117 yards and another touchdown. Last week against Nebraska, he went for 165 yards and two touchdowns on only six receptions.

Smith sat behind Mestemaker at 31% before ripping off his three consecutive 100+ yard games and taking the lead.

Mestemaker’s case

He’s succeeded at every level so far in his college career. At North Texas last season, he led the country with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. His success translated against Power 4 competition at Oklahoma State, leading the country again with 3,533 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Mestemaker opened the season with a 10% chance of being the first overall pick and surged following Oklahoma State’s upset win in Week 2 over No. 6 Oregon.

The fits

This could come down to which team acquires the first overall pick. Coming out of Week 11 of the NFL season, the Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick and could potentially trade it, given that they selected QB Cam Ward with the first pick last year and WR Carnell Tate with the fourth pick this year.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are tied with the Titans with a league-worst 1-9 record and have a case for both players. With Justin Herbert locked in as the Chargers' QB1, it’s hard to imagine Jim Harbaugh passing up a generational talent in Jeremiah Smith as his X receiver.

For Miami, the Dolphins are not tied to Malik Willis as their long-term QB1, which is the case for Mestemaker. However, Smith is from Miami and the Dolphins' receiving room is extremely thin. Miami could also trade for a QB this offseason.

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