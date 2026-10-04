NFL Worst Regular Season Record? Kalshi Has Two Teams on Top

As the NFL season continues, it’s becoming more apparent who the real contenders are and who isn’t. Kalshi’s NFL market is offering event contracts on which team will finish with the worst regular-season record in the league. Sitting at the top of the board are the Miami Dolphins followed by the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins lead the board with 51%, while the Titans have 24%. These are the only two teams with prices over 10% of finishing this season with the worst overall record. A $10 trade profits $8.94 on the Dolphins finishing with the worst record and $29.54 for the Titans.

NFL Worst Regular Season Record - Kalshi

Miami Dolphins 51%

Tennessee Titans 24%

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Trouble in paradise

Almost everything has gone wrong for Miami. Malik Willis has not settled in as a starter, completing just 57% of his passes. De’Von Achane tore his ACL and is out for the season. They now sit 0-3 with a bottom-5 offense and defense.

On top of that, Miami has one of the top-10 toughest schedules to finish the season with the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and two games against the Buffalo Bills still on its schedule.

In the near future, the Dolphins take on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals over the next two weeks. They have less than a 20% moneyline in both games.

Young Titans not living up to potential

The talent is 100% on the Titans roster and we’ve seen glimpses of what this team could do. The defense is already playing at a top-10 level in terms of points and yards allowed per game.

It’s the offense that isn’t clicking at just 12.3 points per game. Cam Ward has struggled in the first three games with just 504 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception at a 62.5% completion rate. The run game is averaging just 90.3 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry.

Now, the Titans also face a top-10 toughest schedule the rest of the way and are sizeable underdogs in their next two games as well against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

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