Nick Sirianni Coaches Fired Market Trending Up on Kalshi

The City of Brotherly Love isn’t feeling the love as of late with the current state of the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, Nick Sirianni is trending up on Kalshi’s NFL head coaches fired market with a 78% chance the Eagles fire him this season.

Sirianni being fired wasn’t even a thought roughly a month ago at just 19%. After four straight losses and a 2-4 record through six weeks, his price exploded to 78%.

Kalshi settles the market based on whether Sirianni is still with the team by March. A $10 trade that the Eagles fire Sirianni profits $2.61.

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Trending down

The Eagles' downfall this season came as a surprise after putting up over 22 points per game and allowing less than 20 points last season. They now allow nearly 23 points per game on defense and score only 17.7 points per game on offense. Across their four-game losing streak, opponents have outscored them 95-58 and have failed to score more than three touchdowns in a game.

Their offensive line sits at the forefront of the struggles. In six games, the unit has allowed 16 sacks for 108 yards lost. The run game is also only averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Making matters even worse, the Eagles shut down Jalen Hurts for the season with blood clots in both of his lungs. There are also questions surrounding why Hurts was allowed to play and travel for the Eagles' Week 6 matchup in London despite the diagnosis.

His case to stay

While not official, if the Eagles continue trending downwards, they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time since Sirianni took over as head coach in 2021. He has a strong resume since landing in Philly with a 61-30 record and a 6-4 playoff record, which includes two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl win. He’s also led the Eagles to a top-10 offense and defense in three of five seasons, as well as 11+ wins in four seasons.

Sirianni and the Eagles will look to bounce back in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

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