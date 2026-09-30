Odell Beckham Jr. Next Team Prediction Market on Kalshi: Another Homecoming?

The nostalgia is over for the G-Men as the New York Giants released Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. With his release, Kalshi’s NFL next team market opened with potential destinations. Retirement and a Rams reunion lead the market.

Retirement sits at the top of the board at 32% while the Los Angeles Rams sit at 26%. Kalshi settles the market based on which team he’s with by December 1, 2027. A $10 trade on retirement profits $19.21 and $21.69 on the Los Angeles Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. Next Team - Kalshi

Retires/No Team 32%

Los Angeles Rams 26%

San Francisco 49ers 13%

Buffalo Bills 3%

Kansas City Chiefs 4%

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Calling it a career?

The signs for retirement are certainly there. Over the last three years, Beckham landed with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, where he played in nine games and totaled just 55 yards. He sat out the 2025 season after the league suspended him six games for a PED violation.

Now just three games into the season, the Giants cut their former franchise player to make room for receivers Braxton Berrios and Charlie Jones.

In 19 snaps this season, OBJ didn't record a catch and was targeted just once. He played in all three games to start the year and only six snaps in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants say they will not add OBJ to the practice squad.

Another reunion?

The Los Angeles Rams closely follow a potential retirement. OBJ had one of his most impactful seasons with the Rams in 2021 and was the second receiving option when they won the Super Bowl. After joining the Rams mid-season, he totaled 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games before going for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs that season.

If there is any coach in the league that could get the most out of an agingt receiver, it’s Sean McVay. Last season was a prime example as 32-year-old Davante Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdowns.

The Rams are also dealing with injuries at the position now as Puka Nacua has already missed two games.

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