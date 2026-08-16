Ohio State Tops College Football No. 1 Ranking Market on Kalshi

No surprises here. Kalshi’s college football market heavily favors Ohio State to rank No. 1 in the AP Poll at some point this season. The Buckeyes come in with arguably the best roster from top to bottom.

Ohio State sits at an 89% chance to be the top-ranked team in the country and the only team above 50% at the time of writing. Trading $10 profits $1.14 if Ohio State secures a top ranking at any point of the season. Kalshi grades the market weekly based on the official AP rankings and who is the No. 1 ranked team that week.

Teams to be ranked No 1 in the 2026-27 season

Ohio State 89%

Texas 46%

Notre Dame 44%

Oregon 43%

Georgia 31%

Miami 22%

Indiana 21%

No strangers at the top

Ohio State has been one of the most dominant teams of all time and has 23 instances of being the No. 1 ranked team in the country to show for it. Eight of these have come since the year 2000. Of those, seven of them have gone on to win a National Championship, including the last three in 2002, 2014, and 2024.

They ranked No. 1 in each of the last two seasons and are likely headed to a third with arguably the most talented roster in the country and a strong portal class to show for as well.

Under center, Julian Sayin is a top-5 QB and is coming off a 3,610-yard, 32 TD, and 88.4 QBR season, all top-10 in the country. Jeremiah Smith is undoubtedly the best receiver in the country and has 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns to back that up.

While the Buckeyes saw 11 total players from last season jump to the NFL, including four first-rounders, they had a nice reload on both sides of the ball.

At receiver, they lost Carnell Tate, who went for 875 yards and nine touchdowns last year. The Buckeyes replaced him with a mixture of Chris Henry Jr., the No. 2 wide receiver prospect out of high school, and transfers Devin McCuin and Kyler Parker.

The defense took the hardest hit with Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and Caleb Downs now gone. Four-Star transfers Earl Little Jr. (S), Christian Alliegro (LB), Terry Moore (S), James Smith (DL), and Qua Russaw (LB) all committed during the offseason.

Many are expecting the Buckeyes to open the season as the No. 1 ranked team after the AFCA Coaches Poll ranked them No. 1.

The official AP Top 25 Poll releases Monday, August 17, at noon EST.

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