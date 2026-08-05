Phillies Surge in Mike Trout 2027 Next Team Trade Market on Kalshi

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, as several players changed teams across the MLB. One name that stayed put despite rumors was Mike Trout, who Kalshi now lists a next team market for, with the Philadelphia Phillies the only team listed behind the Los Angeles Angels.

While the Angels are priced at 85% to keep Trout going into next season, Philadelphia’s 9% price has swung since the market opened. Philadelphia opened at 3%, moved up to 16% for most of the season, jumped up to 34% before the trade deadline, and now sits at 9%.

Mike Trout Next Team - Kalshi

Los Angeles Angels 85%

Philadelphia Phillies 9%

Kalshi grades the market on March 25th, Opening Day of next season, based on which team Trout is with by then. Trading $25 on Trout going to the Phillies profits $203.36.

Deadline rumors & his stance

Mike Trout was in several rumors at the MLB trade deadline, with the Phillies at the forefront of most of them. Trout grew up in New Jersey, close to Philadelphia as a Phillies fan. That said, Trout had an opinion about those rumors and returning to play in Philadelphia.

"It's always special coming back here,” Trout said. “It's where I grew up. It's where I was cheering these guys on as a kid."

As far as where Trout stands on the rumors, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale made them clear in reporting that he wants to remain with the Angels and holds the power to do so.

“Just in case a thousand or so reporters want to ask once again, Mike Trout wants to stay with the Angels and has no interest in being traded. He also has all of the power with a full no-trade clause to go along with his 10-and-5 rights.”

Trout remains under his 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Angels that runs through the 2030 season, earning him north of $37 million per year. He’s shown loyalty to the Angels, even at their league-worst 43-69 record and 12-year playoff drought.

Trout and the Angels are on the road following the deadline with a series against the Baltimore Orioles starting on Tuesday.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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