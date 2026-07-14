Mike Trout Addresses Persistent Phillies Rumors: It's My Call

On a sunny Monday afternoon at Citizens Bank Ballpark, Mike Trout was at home in more ways than one. A perennial All Star the first decade of his career, Trout was again at the All Star Game. Growing up a mere 45 miles away, Mike Trout was truly home.

Inevitably, questions arose bout the possibility of Mike Trout returning home to play for the Phillies and compete for a World Series championship. The lifelong Angel grew up rooting for the Phillies and will have a large contingent of family and friends in the stands tonight as he plays in the Midsummer Classic.

Mike Trout is an Angel and he loves going to Philly.

In the world of media hot takes it is often forgotten that multiple things can be true at the same time. Mike Trout is a lifelong Angel who has been a boon to the franchise and all in all a bargain of a contract. He is also a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan who grew up just outside of the metro area.

On the day he was selected to the All Star Game, Mike Trout told me "It's going to be great. Looking forward to it. Lots of friends and family. It's special."

Back home at media day, he continued to effuse his joy at being back home.

"It's always special coming back here," Trout told Dave Uman of WIP Radio. "It's where I grew up. It's where I was cheering these guys on as a kid."

The storline of Mike Trout making it back home was obvious the moment his selection was announced. After years of speculating whether the Angels would trade the superstar to a contender, the speculation was going to continue at the All Star Game.

With the Angels locked into yet another losing season and Trout's career much closer to the final chapter than his rookie year, it could be the perfect time to send Trout home to chase October glory. And the media questions repeatedly turned to whether Trout wants to return home to play for a winner.

Mike Trout "I'm an Angel...it is ultimately my decision."

Jul 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) heads to the dugout after grounding out to Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23) in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a storyline is as obvious and developed as "will the Angels finally trade Mike Trout?" the questions become repetitive as each outlet wants the answer. Prior to being asked repeatedly about the prospect of being traded to Philly, Trout gave his lengthiest statement.

“The thing is, I have a no-trade clause. So like, it can happen whenever. Ultimately, it comes down to what me and my family want. So I just think it’s so hilarious when you guys keep asking me," Trout told MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.

Rhett covers the Angels extensively and spoke with Trout prior to the duo heading to Philadelphia. Still, the questions persisted at Citizens Bank Ballpark.

Back at the media day on Monday, Trout was asked again about whether he would like to play for Philly at some point in his career.

“I hear this a lot. Like I said, I enjoy coming to Philly." Trout continued with Uram. "I’m an Angel obviously. I got a no trade clause, so it’s ultimately my decision."

Angels fans shoud simply enjoy Mike Trout while we can.

Mike Trout has earned the right to be in control of his career. The future Hall of Famer is not only a great baseball player he enjoys taking time to sign for kids and interact with fans. He has given Angels fans the best years of his career and will continue playing the game with a child like joy for as long as he wears a uniform.

With yet another new front office in place and another rebuilding effort underway, the Angels might not be competitive again before Trout's career comes to an end. Yes, John Mozeliak is a huge step in the right direction but rebuilds take years and Trout only has a handful of those remaining.

No matter what happens from this point forward, Mike Trout will enter Cooperstown as an Angel. If he stays here for his entire career, celebrate his greatness and loyalty. If he feels the need to go chase a title, place the blame where it belongs on Arte Moreno for repeatedly failing to build a team around him.

Mike Tout is an Angel and he is playing like Mike Trout. For now, that is more than enough.