Polymarket College Football National Championship Market: Alabama Rising; Georgia, Ohio State on Top

We are nearing the halfway mark of the college football season, and Polymarket’s National Championship market is starting to separate the true contenders while others continue to rise. Both the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes remain strong at the top, while the Alabama Crimson Tide are trending way up.

Georgia sits at the top of the board with 16%, tied with the Texas Longhorns, while Ohio State is directly behind them at 14%. Alabama is trending up with the latest shift to 6%.

National Championship winner - Polymarket

Georgia Bulldogs 16%

Texas Longhorns 16%

Ohio State Buckeyes 14%

Notre Dame Fighting Irish 13%

Miami Hurricanes 10%

Indiana Hoosiers 9%

Alabama Crimson Tide 6%

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Dawgs on the rise

Georgia keeps climbing the board. Following the Dawgs 38-14 win over Vanderbilt, their price jumped from 13.5% to 16%. Georgia leads the SEC in scoring (51.4) and ranks second in points allowed (13.4). Georgia is averaging a 38-point win margin this season and a +7.7 cover margin against the spread.

Ohio State pushing back on the top spot

After losing to Texas in Week 2 and losing the No. 1 ranking, Ohio State has responded with three straight wins and a 2-0 start to Big Ten play, outscoring its opponents 73-33. This season, the Buckeyes are a top-5 offense and number two defense in the Big Ten.

Jeremiah Smith has looked unstoppable. Smith leads the country in all major statistics, including receptions (44), receiving yards (823), and receiving touchdowns (9).

Tide on the rise

After a shaky start to his tenure in Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer has Alabama sitting at 5-0 and the No. 6-ranked team in the country. Bama did get off to a rough start in weeks 2-3 against Kentucky and Florida State, finding themselves down in both games and having to come back and win. However, they’ve cleaned up since with a 49-18 win over South Carolina and a 56-23 win on the road against No. 16 Mississippi State.

Keelon Russell has thrown for 285+ yards and 3+ touchdowns in three straight games, adding a rushing score each time. He’s heating up as the thick of the SEC schedule approaches.

Over the last two weeks, Alabama’s price to win the National Championship spiked from 1.5% to 6%.

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