The 2026 Presidents Cup is about to get underway at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. Polymarket’s Presidents Cup market has the U.S. heavily favored to win, given the history of the tournament strongly leaning on them and the rosters favoring the U.S. as well.

The U.S. has an 83% chance to win, while the Internationals are a 15% underdog. There is a 5% chance of a tie. Trading $10 would profit $1.90 on the U.S., $52.93 on the International Team, and $177.60 on a tie.

Presidents Cup winner - Polymarket

Team USA 83%

Team International 15%

Tie 5%

Official rosters

Both captains have locked their 12-man rosters. However, the U.S. has a massive advantage with seven top-10 world ranked played. The international team, while still talented, features just one top-15 player in Si Woo Kim.

Team USA

Chris Gotterup (Captain’s Pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain’s Pick)

Xander Schauffele (Captain’s Pick)

Patrick Cantlay (Captain’s Pick)

Jackson Koivun (Captain’s Pick)

Jacob Bridgeman (Captain’s Pick)

Scotte Scheffler

Cameron Young

Wyndham Clark

Sam Burns

Russell Henley

Collin Morikawa

Team International

Sungjae Im (Captain’s Pick)

Nico Echavarria (Captain’s Pick)

Corey Conners (Captain’s Pick)

Nick Taylor (Captain’s Pick)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Captain’s Pick)

Ryo Hisatsune (Captain’s Pick)

Si Woo Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

Ryan Fox

Tom Kim

Min woo Lee

Adam Scott

American’s Dominating Past Presidents Cup’s

Since the first edition of the Presidents Cup in 1994, the U.S. team has gone 13-1-1 and has won the last 10. The only International Team win came in 1988 where they won 20.5 to 11.5 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The teams tied 17-17 at Fancourt in South Africa in 2003.

The International Team’s 1988 nine-point victory is tied for the largest winning margin with the USA’s 2000 win of 21.5-12.5. The thinnest victory margin is just one point by the U.S. in 1996 (16.5-15.5) and 2015 (15.5-14.5).

The format changed to a 30-point target score in 2015. Since then, the U.S. has won the last five with three coming by at least five points. The Presidents Cup continues until September 27.

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