Polymarket Promo Code: Claim $25 Bonus for Bills vs. Rams Monday Night Football

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on Monday Night Football? The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. As of October 12, this welcome offer is available to eligible new users ready to trade on Bills vs. Rams and other markets. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim your bonus. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers across platforms.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Bills vs. Rams

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms. You deposit $10 to your account, enter code SIBONUS at sign-up, and receive $25 in trading bonus funds. This bonus applies to any market on the platform, including the Bills vs. Rams matchup on Monday Night Football.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the offer

You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify

The $25 bonus is credited after your deposit clears

You can trade the bonus on any eligible market, including Bills vs. Rams

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

The offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide valid ID and be physically located in an eligible state

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account

For example, if you trade your $25 bonus on the Bills vs. Rams outcome and your prediction wins, your profits become yours to withdraw after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't win, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket. The bonus gives you real trading capital to explore prediction markets without spending additional money beyond your $10 deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Bills vs. Rams

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on Monday Night Football.

Click the link on this page and select "Sign Up" on Polymarket's platform Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration along with your personal information Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Navigate to the Bills vs. Rams market or any other eligible prediction market Place your first real-money trade using your account balance Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.