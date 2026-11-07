Polymarket Promo Code for Alabama vs. LSU: Get $25 Trading Bonus

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Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this Saturday, November 7. New users who deposit $10 can unlock this welcome offer and start trading on the Alabama vs. LSU matchup. Explore prediction market promos available today and begin your trading journey.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Alabama vs. LSU

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must be physically located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada), provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify. The bonus applies to all eligible markets on the platform, including sports prediction markets like the Alabama vs. LSU game.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: Suppose you deposit $10 and receive your $25 trading bonus. You now have $35 in total trading capital to use on any eligible market. If you trade on Alabama vs. LSU and your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used your bonus funds rather than your own deposit.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID are mandatory

Bonus funds are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement

Profits from bonus trades can be withdrawn as cash once playthrough requirements are met

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making it easier to sign up and start trading on events like Alabama vs. LSU this Saturday.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Alabama vs. LSU Game

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on Alabama vs. LSU.

Register a new Polymarket account and enter the promo code SIBONUS during signup. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you begin. Submit proof of identity by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your initial deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Navigate to the Alabama vs. LSU market and place your first real-money trade on any outcome you choose. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on additional trades once your first trade settles.

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.