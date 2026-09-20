Polymarket Promo Code for Bengals vs. Texans: $50 Trading Bonus, Zero-Fee Trading

Looking to trade prediction markets on the Bengals vs. Texans matchup this Sunday? The $50 trading bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available now. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock the offer and start trading on this game. Check out our prediction market promos for more current offers available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Bengals vs. Texans

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. Start by registering with the code during sign-up, then make a $10 deposit to activate your bonus funds. Once you place your first trade on any eligible market, including the Bengals vs. Texans prediction markets, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus

A $10 minimum deposit is required to qualify

You must provide photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Complete at least one real-money trade to claim your bonus

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn

Additionally, Polymarket is offering zero-fee trades on all NFL and College Football markets on September 19 and 20, making this an ideal time to trade on the Bengals vs. Texans game without paying trading fees. If you win your trades, any profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trades don't go as planned, you've only risked your initial deposit.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for the Bengals vs. Texans Game

Follow these steps to register and place your first trade on the Bengals vs. Texans matchup:

Click the verified link on this page and select "Sign Up" Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete identity verification Make a $10 deposit using your preferred payment method Navigate to the Bengals vs. Texans prediction markets and place your first trade Your $50 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.