Polymarket Promo Code for Broncos vs Chiefs: Get $50 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. As of Monday, September 14, this welcome offer is available to eligible U.S. users ready to start trading on prediction market promos . The code is required to claim this offer.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the Broncos vs Chiefs

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms for new traders. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Broncos vs Chiefs game, your $50 bonus credits to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the bonus

Bonus applies after completing your first trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

If you trade on the Broncos vs Chiefs and your prediction proves correct, any winnings are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Should your trade not go your way, you still have the bonus funds to continue trading on other markets. The Polymarket platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, giving you access to sports events, politics, finance, and entertainment markets from your mobile device or desktop.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for Broncos vs Chiefs Trading

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Broncos vs Chiefs game.

Visit Polymarket through a verified link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current address. Submit photo ID verification with a driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on the Broncos vs Chiefs market or any other eligible market to trigger your $50 bonus. Your bonus credits will appear in your account, ready to use after you meet the 1x playthrough requirement. Any profits from your trades can then be withdrawn as cash.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.