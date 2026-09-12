Polymarket Promo Code for College Football Week 2: Get $50 Trading Bonus
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 2
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, and the code must be entered during registration. This bonus applies to all eligible U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the welcome offer
- Make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify
- Provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction
- Complete a real-money trade to claim your $50 bonus
- Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits
Once you place your first trade on any market during College Football Week 2, your $50 bonus becomes available for trading. If your trades generate profits after meeting the playthrough requirement, those earnings are yours to withdraw as cash. The Polymarket app is available on both iOS and Android, so you can trade from your mobile device whenever you want.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on College Football Week 2 games.
- Register through the Polymarket app or website and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up
- Verify your email address and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current address
- Submit proof of ID with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including College Football Week 2 games
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.