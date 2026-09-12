Polymarket Promo Code for College Football Week 2: Get $50 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 2

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, and the code must be entered during registration. This bonus applies to all eligible U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area to claim it.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the welcome offer

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more to qualify

Provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction

Complete a real-money trade to claim your $50 bonus

Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits

Once you place your first trade on any market during College Football Week 2, your $50 bonus becomes available for trading. If your trades generate profits after meeting the playthrough requirement, those earnings are yours to withdraw as cash. The Polymarket app is available on both iOS and Android, so you can trade from your mobile device whenever you want.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on College Football Week 2 games.

Register through the Polymarket app or website and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up Verify your email address and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current address Submit proof of ID with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including College Football Week 2 games Your $50 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.