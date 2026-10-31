Polymarket Promo Code for College Football Week 9: Use SIBONUS to Get $25 Trading Bonus

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this Saturday, October 31. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock your welcome offer and start trading on College Football Week 9 matchups. Check out other prediction market promos available today, but this offer gives you immediate access to trade on the weekend's biggest games.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 9

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, your bonus funds will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming the offer

Valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required during registration

The $10 minimum deposit must be made to unlock the bonus

Your bonus funds become available after you place your first real-money trade

You must meet a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits from bonus trades

For example, if you trade on the Florida versus Georgia matchup at 3:30 PM ET and your prediction wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you can use your bonus funds on another College Football Week 9 market like Ohio State at USC at 7:30 PM ET or any other available prediction.

The SIBONUS code must be entered at sign-up and cannot be applied retroactively after your account is created. You no longer need an invitation to join Polymarket, and the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. Mobile users on iOS and Android can claim the same promotion when registering through a qualifying campaign.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for College Football Week 9

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on College Football Week 9:

Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket app Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID for verification Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any College Football Week 9 market Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.