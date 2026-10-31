Polymarket Promo Code for College Football Week 9: Use SIBONUS to Get $25 Trading Bonus
Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this Saturday, October 31. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock your welcome offer and start trading on College Football Week 9 matchups. Check out other prediction market promos available today, but this offer gives you immediate access to trade on the weekend's biggest games.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 9
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, your bonus funds will be credited to your account.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming the offer
- Valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required during registration
- The $10 minimum deposit must be made to unlock the bonus
- Your bonus funds become available after you place your first real-money trade
- You must meet a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits from bonus trades
For example, if you trade on the Florida versus Georgia matchup at 3:30 PM ET and your prediction wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you can use your bonus funds on another College Football Week 9 market like Ohio State at USC at 7:30 PM ET or any other available prediction.
The SIBONUS code must be entered at sign-up and cannot be applied retroactively after your account is created. You no longer need an invitation to join Polymarket, and the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. Mobile users on iOS and Android can claim the same promotion when registering through a qualifying campaign.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for College Football Week 9
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on College Football Week 9:
- Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket app
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address
- Submit valid photo identification and a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any College Football Week 9 market
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed
For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.