Polymarket Promo Code for Commanders vs. Cowboys: $50 Bonus and Zero-Fee Trading

The Commanders and Cowboys matchup on Sunday, September 20 presents an ideal opportunity to explore prediction market promos . Polymarket offers a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10 and use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer is available as of September 20, allowing you to start trading on this divisional matchup immediately.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Commanders vs. Cowboys

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during your initial registration. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, including prediction markets for the Commanders vs. Cowboys game, your $50 bonus becomes available for trading.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to claim the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit to unlock the $50 bonus

One playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits from bonus trades

For example, if you deposit $10 and use code SIBONUS, you receive $50 in bonus funds. You can then trade these funds on Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction markets or any other available markets. If your trades generate profits, those earnings are yours to withdraw after meeting the playthrough requirement. Additionally, Polymarket offers zero-fee trades on NFL and college football markets on September 19 and 20, making this an excellent time to trade on the Commanders vs. Cowboys game without paying trading fees.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Commanders vs. Cowboys

Follow these steps to register, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your email address, date of birth, phone number, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction markets, to trigger your $50 bonus. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on subsequent trades.

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.