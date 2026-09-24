Polymarket Promo Code for Falcons vs. Packers: $50 Bonus With SIBONUS

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Trade on Falcons vs. Packers Thursday Night Football and claim a $50 trading bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. As of Thursday, September 24, this prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your welcome bonus. The code is required to claim this offer, so enter SIBONUS during registration to get started.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Falcons vs. Packers

The Polymarket promo cod e SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10 and complete your first trade on any eligible market, including the Falcons vs. Packers matchup. You must enter the code during registration to qualify for this offer. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate from your trades become yours to withdraw.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: if you deposit $10 and receive your $50 bonus, you'll have $60 in total trading capital. You can use these funds to trade on prediction markets tied to the Falcons vs. Packers game. If your trades generate profits, those earnings are yours after you satisfy the playthrough requirement. If your trades result in losses, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration

Minimum $10 deposit required to claim the bonus

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide photo ID verification during signup

The bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including Falcons vs. Packers prediction markets

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

Polymarket also offers zero-fee trades on NFL markets during select promotional periods, which can enhance your trading experience when you're placing trades on Thursday Night Football matchups like Falcons vs. Packers.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Falcons vs. Packers

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your $50 bonus with code SIBONUS, and place your first trade on the Falcons vs. Packers game.

Visit Polymarket through an official promotional link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Navigate to any Falcons vs. Packers prediction market and place your first real-money trade to unlock your $50 bonus. Your bonus funds will be credited to your account and ready to use on additional trades after you complete the 1x playthrough requirement.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.