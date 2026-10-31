Polymarket Promo Code for Florida vs. Georgia: Get $25 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this Saturday. Deposit $10 to unlock your bonus and start trading on the Florida vs. Georgia matchup. Explore other prediction market promos available now through October 31.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Florida vs. Georgia

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete your first real-money trade to claim the bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter code SIBONUS during account registration

Provide valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more

Complete at least one real-money trade to unlock the bonus

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on the Florida vs. Georgia game, your $25 bonus becomes available once you place that trade. If your trade wins, you keep the profit. If your trade loses, you still have your $25 bonus to use on additional trades.

No previous Polymarket account invitation is required. You can sign up directly using the promo code, and the same promotion applies to iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying campaign and meet all offer terms.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for This Game

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on Florida vs. Georgia.

Register a new Polymarket account using promo code SIBONUS during signup. Have your personal information ready, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Navigate to the Florida vs. Georgia market and place your first real-money trade on any available outcome. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade settles. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement to withdraw any profits.

Want to learn more about Polymarket? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how it stacks up against other prediction markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.