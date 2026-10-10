Polymarket Promo Code for Georgia vs. Alabama: Get $25 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup this Saturday? Use the $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to get started. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit and is available now for eligible users in most U.S. states.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Georgia vs. Alabama Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you sign up and make your first deposit. You must enter the code during registration to claim the offer, and it applies to most U.S. states except Nevada. The bonus becomes available after you complete your initial $10 deposit and place your first trade on any eligible market, including the Georgia vs. Alabama game.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate from your trades belong to you and can be withdrawn as cash. For example, if you use your $25 bonus to trade on the Georgia vs. Alabama outcome and your prediction generates $15 in profit, that $15 is yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Conversely, if your trade results in a loss, you simply move forward without additional obligations.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following:

Valid in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit to qualify

Bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including sports events like Georgia vs. Alabama

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making it easier to sign up and start trading before Saturday's game.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for the Georgia vs. Alabama Game

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Georgia vs. Alabama.

Register for a Polymarket account using a verified sign-up link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Georgia vs. Alabama prediction market. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement.

Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against other prediction markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.