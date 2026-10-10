Polymarket Promo Code for Georgia vs. Alabama: Get $25 Trading Bonus
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Looking to trade on the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup this Saturday? Use the $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to get started. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit and is available now for eligible users in most U.S. states.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Georgia vs. Alabama Trading
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you sign up and make your first deposit. You must enter the code during registration to claim the offer, and it applies to most U.S. states except Nevada. The bonus becomes available after you complete your initial $10 deposit and place your first trade on any eligible market, including the Georgia vs. Alabama game.
Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate from your trades belong to you and can be withdrawn as cash. For example, if you use your $25 bonus to trade on the Georgia vs. Alabama outcome and your prediction generates $15 in profit, that $15 is yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Conversely, if your trade results in a loss, you simply move forward without additional obligations.
Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following:
- Valid in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)
- Minimum $10 deposit to qualify
- Bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including sports events like Georgia vs. Alabama
You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making it easier to sign up and start trading before Saturday's game.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for the Georgia vs. Alabama Game
Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Georgia vs. Alabama.
- Register for a Polymarket account using a verified sign-up link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready.
- Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Georgia vs. Alabama prediction market.
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement.
Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against other prediction markets.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.