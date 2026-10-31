Polymarket Promo Code for Miami vs. North Carolina: Claim Trading $25 Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you trade on Miami vs. North Carolina this Saturday. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer available through October 31. You'll deposit $10 to qualify, then place your first trade on this matchup to access your bonus funds. Explore prediction market promos and start trading today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Miami vs. North Carolina

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to activate the bonus. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Miami vs. North Carolina game, your $25 bonus becomes available.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

Valid photo ID and selfie verification required

Must be physically located in an eligible state

Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

When you trade on Miami vs. North Carolina, your $25 bonus funds can be applied to that market or any other available prediction. If your trade on the game wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go as expected, you still retain the bonus funds to use on additional trades across sports, politics, and other markets.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for the Miami vs. North Carolina Game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Miami vs. North Carolina matchup.

Register with Polymarket using code SIBONUS during signup to unlock the welcome offer Verify your identity by providing a valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Navigate to the Miami vs. North Carolina market and place your first real-money trade Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.